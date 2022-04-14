Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $539,000 Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2,052.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in LKQ were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in LKQ by 3,788.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in LKQ by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth $71,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.24. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

