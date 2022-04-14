Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $554,000 Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1,748.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,026 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NetApp were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.26.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTAP traded down $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $75.50. 936,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,005. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.17. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.