Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $304.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,563,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $314.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.92.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

