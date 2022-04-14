Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.27. 1,540,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,600. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.44 and its 200-day moving average is $226.38.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.08.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

