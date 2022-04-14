Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,452 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ContextLogic were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.02. 14,250,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,652,918. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.82 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WISH shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 1,219,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $2,048,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pai Liu sold 107,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $221,131.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,890,620 shares of company stock worth $3,579,581 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

