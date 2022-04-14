Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,172 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.22% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWB traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $68.38. 19,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,611. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.54 and a 12 month high of $82.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.87.

