Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,822 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 281.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $2,141,231.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,619 shares of company stock worth $28,531,747. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $4.64 on Thursday, reaching $235.22. 4,352,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,185,357. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.92 and a 200 day moving average of $216.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of -229.33 and a beta of 1.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.55.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

