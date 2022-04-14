Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 4,235 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southern were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.99. 5,925,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,985,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $76.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

