Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in MetLife were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after buying an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after buying an additional 1,003,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,754,000 after buying an additional 187,448 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,410,000 after buying an additional 444,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,207,000 after buying an additional 41,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

MET stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,847,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.43. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

