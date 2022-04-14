Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 4,312.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 64,681 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $114,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,064 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 652,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,679. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -959.50 and a beta of 0.64. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.