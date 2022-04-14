Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 2,392 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,579,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,942,000 after acquiring an additional 195,439 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $1,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $74.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,342. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.54.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

