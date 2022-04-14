Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 499 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,646,000 after buying an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $212.55. 373,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.41. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $139.78 and a one year high of $228.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.58.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

