Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes $596,000 Position in Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Management LLC grew its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 132,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period.

Shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $41.51. 69,930 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77.

