Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives $128.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARKAY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arkema from €124.00 ($134.78) to €129.00 ($140.22) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arkema from €145.00 ($157.61) to €146.00 ($158.70) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arkema from €101.00 ($109.78) to €103.00 ($111.96) in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Arkema stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.50 and a 200-day moving average of $134.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. Arkema has a one year low of $100.21 and a one year high of $152.18.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arkema will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

