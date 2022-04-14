Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.45

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.45 and last traded at C$13.45, with a volume of 202955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on AX.UN. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.53.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.11, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 4.63.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.