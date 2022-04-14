Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $11.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.39. 2,393,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,215. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $207.00 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.13.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

