Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $15.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,984,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.82. 1,264,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,475. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.19. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $101.37 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

