Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $5.53 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,940 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 14,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,518,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,595,000 after buying an additional 60,265 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.08. 2,206,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.44.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

