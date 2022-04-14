Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after buying an additional 1,821,159 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,774,000 after buying an additional 17,891,357 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after buying an additional 7,850,030 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,672,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,451,770,000 after purchasing an additional 341,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.47.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.15. 16,998,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,120,414. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $216.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

