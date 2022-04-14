Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,813 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.42 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

