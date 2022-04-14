Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.6% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.73.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $244.63. 2,958,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,645. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $153.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

