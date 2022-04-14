Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 199 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 61,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 137,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYT opened at $275.52 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $261.48 and a 12 month high of $327.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.35.

