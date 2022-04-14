Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 467 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,264 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.20.

BA stock opened at $182.87 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $258.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.12 and a 200-day moving average of $205.05.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

