Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 57 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 3.9% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $61,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 310.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 295.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,832,078,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821,357 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.00.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $6.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.03. 51,618,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,334,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.85. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

