Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Takes $211,000 Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PKI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $164.17 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

