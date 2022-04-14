Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,913,000 after purchasing an additional 572,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,798,000 after purchasing an additional 555,907 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,069,000 after acquiring an additional 539,342 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.24.

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,402,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,684. The company has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

