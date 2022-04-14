Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,278 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 18,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,819,006 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $407,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Shares of WMT traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.22. 9,693,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,294,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $158.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

