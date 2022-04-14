ASOS (LON:ASC) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Liberum Capital lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,300 to GBX 1,700. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. ASOS traded as low as GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and last traded at GBX 1,574 ($20.51), with a volume of 182009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,538 ($20.04).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.21) target price on ASOS in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($93.82) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.16) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($52.78) price target on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,755.36 ($48.94).

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.72), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,804,901.28).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,788.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,236.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 11.67.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

