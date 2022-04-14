Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,394 ($31.20).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($35.18) to GBX 2,500 ($32.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.97) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.88) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 1,625 ($21.18) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,774 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,884.68. The stock has a market cap of £12.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,567.50 ($20.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,477 ($32.28).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

