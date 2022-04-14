Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Trading 6% Higher

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.89. 35,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,050,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68.

Astra Space ( NASDAQ:ASTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $179,793,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Astra Space by 1,411.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,836,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,774 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the fourth quarter worth about $19,047,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Astra Space by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,978 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $17,061,000. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

