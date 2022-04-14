AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Position Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 13,322.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,404 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,676 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 295.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403,238 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,457 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,062,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $68.97 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $213.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,378.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.31) to £120 ($156.37) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($117.28) to £110 ($143.34) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,780.83.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

