Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.39

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.39 and last traded at C$6.01, with a volume of 5480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.66.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$916.06 million and a PE ratio of 5.05.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile (TSE:AYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

