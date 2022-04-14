ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at CSFB

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.50.

ACO.X stock opened at C$45.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.87. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$40.00 and a 1 year high of C$46.19.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

