Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 444,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $169,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $1,496,980,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,265,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,080,000 after buying an additional 463,657 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 594,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,532,000 after buying an additional 297,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Atlassian by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,361,000 after buying an additional 253,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $280.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.23 and a beta of 0.93. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $207.83 and a 52-week high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

