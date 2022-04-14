AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 28.8% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 52,277,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,240,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

