Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Trading Up 3.1%

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Rating) shares rose 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 2,482,154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,224,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43.

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

