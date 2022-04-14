Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Trading Up 3.1%

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Rating) shares rose 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 2,482,154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,224,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACBFF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACBFF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.