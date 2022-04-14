Autonio Price Reaches $0.0205 on Top Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $1.93 million and $148,841.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00044597 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.59 or 0.07534547 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,960.03 or 0.99940789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00041479 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

