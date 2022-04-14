Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Holdings Raised by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Avalara by 760.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.05. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.28 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $58,978.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,274. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

