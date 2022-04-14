Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Avista by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Avista by 1.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $63,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVA. Mizuho initiated coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NYSE:AVA opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

