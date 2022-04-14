Azuki (AZUKI) Market Capitalization Achieves $506,345.09

Azuki (AZUKI) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded 43.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $506,345.09 and approximately $547.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00044347 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.08 or 0.07505779 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,913.99 or 1.00255704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00040918 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

