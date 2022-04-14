B. Riley Comments on Core Scientific, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Core Scientific in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. B. Riley also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CORZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

CORZ opened at 8.02 on Thursday. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of 5.82 and a fifty-two week high of 14.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 8.57.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

