B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives C$8.05 Average Target Price from Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cormark lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$603,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,243,669.41. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer acquired 58,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.78 per share, with a total value of C$340,898.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 408,981 shares in the company, valued at C$2,363,910.18. Insiders sold 593,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,316,624 in the last quarter.

BTO stock opened at C$6.18 on Monday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.21 and a twelve month high of C$6.63. The company has a market cap of C$6.54 billion and a PE ratio of 12.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$663.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$657.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

