Balentine LLC Acquires 2,703 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,919,000 after acquiring an additional 70,322 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Third Security LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,591,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.78.

NYSE D traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $87.19. 2,513,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,659. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.