Balentine LLC Acquires New Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,252 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,686,475,000 after buying an additional 258,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,596,000 after buying an additional 923,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $781,421,000 after buying an additional 855,445 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.22. 10,868,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,297,277. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

