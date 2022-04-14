Balentine LLC Buys 1,883 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in MetLife by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 21,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $4,368,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MET traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.45. 2,142,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,726,680. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.43. The company has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $72.55.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

