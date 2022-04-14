Balentine LLC Buys Shares of 693 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 693 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $268.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $252.60 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

