Balentine LLC Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.54.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,024. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.70. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $133.07 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

