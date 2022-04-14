Balentine LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,876 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,194,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,553 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Regions Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.93. 5,263,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,597,327. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

