Balentine LLC Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,486 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $37.94. 9,871,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,771,362. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

