Balentine LLC Has $678,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Prologis by 6.4% during the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 24.6% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 60,913 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Prologis by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prologis by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,750,000 after purchasing an additional 419,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $165.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.02 and its 200-day moving average is $151.31. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.52 and a fifty-two week high of $170.66. The company has a market capitalization of $122.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.20%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

